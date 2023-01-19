Greggs Preston store closed permanently as bakery chain axes branch at Deepdale Retail Park
Greggs have confirmed one of their Preston branches will not be reopening after being closed since Christmas.
The branch at Deepdale Retail Park – next to Subway – has been shut since December and Greggs has confirmed it has closed permanently.
It is understood that staff were redeployed to the bakery chain’s others branches in Preston.
Greggs has not said why a decision was made to close the branch on the retail park off Blackpool Road.
A Greggs spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Greggs shop in Deepdale Retail Park permanently closed in December 2022.
"However, we have seven shops in Preston alongside one Greggs Outlet, so customers still have plenty of locations they can visit to get hold of their Greggs favourites.”
The Preston branches can be found in Fishergate, Orchard Street, St George’s Shopping Centre, New Hall Lane and Tulketh Mill in Blackpool Road, along with an Outlet branch in London Road.
There are also two branches in Fulwood at Eastway Retail Park and Sharoe Green Lane.