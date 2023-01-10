In 2021, Preston-born Anthony Smith – a passionate chef and entrepreneur – had a dream of bringing the best of Spanish cuisine to the city.

He subsequently opened Bar Pintxos – a basque-style restaurant which offered residents a taste of San Sebastian – in Market Place later that year on August 27.

The restaurant received high praise from well-known food critic Jay Rayner as well as local residents, and quickly became a popular spot to eat in the city.

But sadly on January 10, 2023, Anthony announced on social media the restaurant would be closing its doors to the public due to “family commitments”.

“I am incapable at this moment of being able to commit my time to this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve,” he said.

“I thank every one of you that has been with me on this journey over the last 18 months or so and now I must take a step back while I concentrate on family matters.”

The announcement was met with saddened but understanding comments from those who had become regular customers.

“Sad to hear this, you brought a lovely change to Preston’s food and drink scene,” one person said

“We always had a wonderful time but obviously family must always come first.

“All the best for the future.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this, you created something very special and we will all miss it.

“Wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Full statement

It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that as of now Bar Pintxos will not be reopening its doors to the public.

Not because of increased rises/ costs or financial related matters but, due to family commitments, I am incapable at this moment of being able to commit my time to this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve.

I set out with a vision of creating a conceptually different venue in the centre of Preston, one that is recognised for quality in both food, drink and atmosphere and I feel that this has been achieved, reviews from local, regional and national media outlets has been amazing, comments in the observer / guardian from renowned food critic Jay Rayner has been a particular moment of pride along with so many other kind words.

I thank everyone of you that has been with me on this journey over the last 18 months or so and now I must take a step back while I concentrate on family matters.

Anyone with vouchers will be entitled to a refund and I wish you and the wonderful city of Preston all the best for the future.

Kindest regards,