Bar Pintxos: Popular tapas restaurant in Preston city centre closes as owner focuses on ‘family commitments’
Bar Pintxos, a popular restaurant which brought Spanish tapas to Preston, has closed its doors.
In 2021, Preston-born Anthony Smith – a passionate chef and entrepreneur – had a dream of bringing the best of Spanish cuisine to the city.
He subsequently opened Bar Pintxos – a basque-style restaurant which offered residents a taste of San Sebastian – in Market Place later that year on August 27.
The restaurant received high praise from well-known food critic Jay Rayner as well as local residents, and quickly became a popular spot to eat in the city.
But sadly on January 10, 2023, Anthony announced on social media the restaurant would be closing its doors to the public due to “family commitments”.
“I am incapable at this moment of being able to commit my time to this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve,” he said.
“I thank every one of you that has been with me on this journey over the last 18 months or so and now I must take a step back while I concentrate on family matters.”
The announcement was met with saddened but understanding comments from those who had become regular customers.
“Sad to hear this, you brought a lovely change to Preston’s food and drink scene,” one person said
“We always had a wonderful time but obviously family must always come first.
“All the best for the future.”
Another added: “So sorry to hear this, you created something very special and we will all miss it.
“Wish you and your family all the best for the future.”