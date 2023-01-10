News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bar Pintxos: Popular tapas restaurant in Preston city centre closes as owner focuses on ‘family commitments’

Bar Pintxos, a popular restaurant which brought Spanish tapas to Preston, has closed its doors.

By Sean Gleaves
18 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:06pm

In 2021, Preston-born Anthony Smith – a passionate chef and entrepreneur – had a dream of bringing the best of Spanish cuisine to the city.

He subsequently opened Bar Pintxos – a basque-style restaurant which offered residents a taste of San Sebastian – in Market Place later that year on August 27.

Hide Ad

The restaurant received high praise from well-known food critic Jay Rayner as well as local residents, and quickly became a popular spot to eat in the city.

Bar Pintxos, a popular restaurant which brought Spanish tapas to Preston, has closed
Most Popular

But sadly on January 10, 2023, Anthony announced on social media the restaurant would be closing its doors to the public due to “family commitments”.

Read More
Clayton Brook takeaway the Village Bite closes due to rising costs
Hide Ad

“I am incapable at this moment of being able to commit my time to this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve,” he said.

“I thank every one of you that has been with me on this journey over the last 18 months or so and now I must take a step back while I concentrate on family matters.”

Hide Ad
Owner Anthony Smith said the closure was not due to rising costs, but due to "family commitments"

The announcement was met with saddened but understanding comments from those who had become regular customers.

Hide Ad

“Sad to hear this, you brought a lovely change to Preston’s food and drink scene,” one person said

“We always had a wonderful time but obviously family must always come first.

Hide Ad

“All the best for the future.”

The restaurant received high praise from well-known food critic Jay Rayner as well as local residents after it opened in 2021
Hide Ad

Another added: “So sorry to hear this, you created something very special and we will all miss it.

“Wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Hide Ad

Full statement

It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that as of now Bar Pintxos will not be reopening its doors to the public.

Hide Ad

Not because of increased rises/ costs or financial related matters but, due to family commitments, I am incapable at this moment of being able to commit my time to this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve.

I set out with a vision of creating a conceptually different venue in the centre of Preston, one that is recognised for quality in both food, drink and atmosphere and I feel that this has been achieved, reviews from local, regional and national media outlets has been amazing, comments in the observer / guardian from renowned food critic Jay Rayner has been a particular moment of pride along with so many other kind words.

Hide Ad

I thank everyone of you that has been with me on this journey over the last 18 months or so and now I must take a step back while I concentrate on family matters.

Anyone with vouchers will be entitled to a refund and I wish you and the wonderful city of Preston all the best for the future.

Hide Ad

Kindest regards,

Anthony Smith

Preston