The Picked Goose in Garstang Road, Barton – opposite Barton Manor – closed its doors for the ‘foreseeable future’ yesterday (Tuesday, November 22).

The owners said they were left with ‘no alternative’ due to the escalating costs of gas and electricity. But the restaurant said it hopes to reopen at some point in the future, if ‘the current situation settles down’.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing The Pickled Goose has had to close its doors for the foreseeable future.

"The past couple of years has been tough on so many businesses like ours and in the last few months we have seen a huge increase in our energy costs, which unfortunately leaves us with no alternative but to close.

"We hope that the current situation settles and allows us to reopen before too long.

"We would like to thank our wonderful customers and for their support and hope to see you all again soon.”

The Pickled Goose opened in 2019 following a £200,000 refurbishment of the site on Garstang Road, which had previously been home to The Barton Fox and The Sparling.

It was a favourite for its Sunday Roast and Fish Fridays and sourced many ingredients from local producers.

The restaurant was due to begin taking Christmas bookings from December 1, but the website is now down and customers are unable to place reservations.

