The store’s owner Matthew Taylor, 41, blamed ongoing repair works taking place at the Premier Inn hotel for the downfall of his shop in Fox Street, which opened in 2018.

Hollywood Exports was based in a ground-floor unit within the hotel building, which has been clad in scaffolding for the past 12 months.

Mr Taylor said his shop has suffered a loss in trade due to the hotel works, with the unit obscured from view and overlooked by the city’s shoppers.

With the scaffolding works expected to continue for another 12 months, Mr Taylor said he was left with no option but to close the doors at Hollywood Exports for good.

“It’s a sad day, we are closing the physical Preston store,” said the shop owner as he broke the news on Facebook.

"It has not been an easy decision but we simply cannot sustain the store hidden behind all the scaffolding. The building works are set to continue for the rest of the year.

"We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your awesome custom over the four plus years.”

But it’s not the end of Hollywood Exports. It will continue to sell its colourful range of vintage US clothing from its two other Lancashire stores in King Street, Clitheroe and Market Square, Lytham.

Mr Taylor added: "But fear not we still have awesome stores in Clitheroe, Lytham and Hebden Bridge. Packed full of vintage and vinyl records.

"Our Instagram page will still be here for you, showcasing our latest drops and some awesome offers to buy stock online for mail order.

“It’s just a new chapter. So long Preston it’s been a blast.”

The Hollywood Exports shop before scaffolding was erected around the building in Fox Street, Preston

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston’s Business Improvement District said: “Hollywood Exports was a unique offer for the city, and will be missed.

“There is a lot of redevelopment currently happening in the city centre, which once complete, will benefit us all.

“Unfortunately, lengthy building works can be a challenge for businesses to sustain, in the long term.

“We hope that we will see Hollywood Exports back in the city at some point in the near future, and wish the team continued success.”

You can follow Hollywood Exports and find its latest stock for sale on Facebook and Instagram.

What working is taking place on the Premier Inn building?

Preston’s 140-room Premier Inn, owned by Kames Capital, was put up for sale in 2022 with a price tag of £8.7 million.

The property investment fund has applied to the city council for a certificate of lawful development to carry out the work, which will involve replacing some brickwork, installing new fire-proofing materials and replacing cladding with new upgraded panels.

The company says the work will not change the appearance of the hotel, which was built in 2010, and only update its fire protection in line with “current building regulations.”

But its owners insist the work to replace the decade-old exterior cladding has nothing to do with safety issues following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In a previous story by the Post, the property investment fund in charge of the building said it is making improvements as a “proactive landlord” and “not due to safety concerns”.