IN PICTURES: How Preston's latest high-rise apartment complex will look
Councillors have given the green light to a huge new apartment complex on the outskirts of Preston city centre.
A total of 469 properties are set to spring up on an open-air car park on land bounded by Manchester Road, Queen Street and Grimshaw Street which was previously home to Dryden Mill.
Those behind the scheme have claimed that it could be “a catalyst” for the long-planned regeneration of the Stoneygate area of the city.
A senior councillor has said that if Preston’s current trend for city centre living continues, it could end up on a par with the likes of Manchester and Leeds.
Designed by Preston-based David Cox Architects and promoted by city planning firm Cassidy + Ashton, this is how the finished development will look.