Prestfest 2021: Timings, line-up and ticket availability - this is everything you need to know about Preston's outdoor event

After being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prestfest returns with an expanded format​ and some big name acts.

It will mark a major return to mass events in the city, coming nearly one month after all social distancing rules were relaxed on July 19.

Who organises the event?

Prestfest is organised by Preston City Centre Business Improvement District.

Where in Preston is Prestfest taking place?

As in previous years, the city's flag market will be home to Prestfest 2021, set against the backdrop of the iconic Harris Museum.

When is Prestfest 2021 and what time do the gates open?

The fifth anniversary event will take place on Saturday, August 14.

Promoting Preston's night time economy and the city's Purple Flag award for a safe​ and vibrant night out, the event will see acts take to the stage from 6.30pm until 11.30pm.

Which acts will be performing?

Performers include world-renowned DJ and producer Todd Terry, Ibiza favourite, StoneBridge, house music pioneers The Shapeshifters and The Freemasons, supported by Mark Freejack and Danny Bee and local DJs.

Are tickets still available and how much are they?

Pre-sale, early bird and priority tickets have all sold out, however, general release tickets are still available for the event from £10 per person, plus booking fee and VAT.

Tickets are available for over 18s only, and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Performers will include Todd Terry and StoneBridge.

Will social distancing be in place?

Organisers have confirmed that all events will be staged in accordance with any/all​ social distancing rules, obligatory at the time of the event.

Andrew Stringer, chair of BID’s City Centre’s Retail Forum said: “Well-managed, safe events are an important element in​ ​encouraging visitors back into the city, plus, we all need something to look forward to,​ ​having missed out on a lot in 2020!"

A spokesperson for Preston BID added: "All the BID's events go through a rigorous​ ​planning process, with safety at the fore.

"​Plans will, as usual, be presented to the​ authorities and are subject to the government's national roadmap remaining on track."