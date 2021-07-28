Caribbean Stories: A Taste of the Caribbean - Preston's Harris Museum to host event featuring music, food, story-telling, creative activities and more

Caribean head dress

From noon till 4pm on Saturday, August 21, the building will be brought to life with music, food, story-telling, creative activities and more as part of the Caribbean Stories: A Taste of the Caribbean event.

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event at the Harris to celebrate Caribbean culture through music, food and dance.

“Preston is proud to have a vibrant Caribbean community and this is an opportunity for people to come together for a fun filled afternoon of family-friendly activities celebrating Caribbean culture in Preston.

Scenes from Preston Caribbean Carnival 2018

“It is a free events and guests will have the opportunity to take part in a tour of our latest exhibits at the Harris which are well worth a visit. I’m looking forward to seeing many residents there.”

The event is suitable for all ages. You do not need a ticket and the event is drop in.

Programme

12.15pm – Welcome to the Event

12.30 and 2.30pm – Steel pan band performances

1.00 – 3.30pm – Caribbean carnival head dress and instrument making (drop in)

1.00 and 3.00pm – Caribbean food tasting and learn about food traditions

1.00 and 2.00pm – Listen to some culturally appropriate fables and stories

