Caribbean Stories: A Taste of the Caribbean - Preston's Harris Museum to host event featuring music, food, story-telling, creative activities and more
Preston's Caribbean community is being celebrated with a new event at The Harris.
From noon till 4pm on Saturday, August 21, the building will be brought to life with music, food, story-telling, creative activities and more as part of the Caribbean Stories: A Taste of the Caribbean event.
Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event at the Harris to celebrate Caribbean culture through music, food and dance.
“Preston is proud to have a vibrant Caribbean community and this is an opportunity for people to come together for a fun filled afternoon of family-friendly activities celebrating Caribbean culture in Preston.
“It is a free events and guests will have the opportunity to take part in a tour of our latest exhibits at the Harris which are well worth a visit. I’m looking forward to seeing many residents there.”
The event is suitable for all ages. You do not need a ticket and the event is drop in.
Programme
12.15pm – Welcome to the Event
12.30 and 2.30pm – Steel pan band performances
1.00 – 3.30pm – Caribbean carnival head dress and instrument making (drop in)
1.00 and 3.00pm – Caribbean food tasting and learn about food traditions
1.00 and 2.00pm – Listen to some culturally appropriate fables and stories
1.00, 2.00 and 3.00pm – Exhibition tours