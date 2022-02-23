Opening date confirmed for new 24-hour gym replacing old Argos store in Leyland

The Gym Leyland - which has taken over the Olympian Way unit next to The Range and Morrisons - will open its doors on Wednesday, March 30.

Located five minutes away from the M6, the contract-free gym offers personal training and instructor-led classes, as well as free parking and WiFi.

Memberships start from £9.99 for the first three months, before rising to £15.99 after the introductory period ends.

For £20.98 a month, 'Live It' members can invite four friends every month, benefit from multi-gym access and access a free 12-month subscription to Athlete Perks.

The former Argos store stood empty for over a year before it was confirmed in August 2021 that The Gym was planning to takeover the unit.

Urban Space Planning submitted an application to South Ribble Borough Council on behalf of The Gym Ltd, seeking permission for the gym to open 24/7.

The unit's trading hours were restricted to 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday, but The Gym said around-the-clock access was needed to "ensure flexibility of use by its members".

An application to vary the operating hours was to be considered by the Council's planning committee, but a change of use application was not required as both gyms and retail come under the same Class E regulations.

Planning documents also stated The Gym did not require any works to change the external appearance of the unit, or to change the existing floorspace within the unit, adding the size and floorspace of the unit would remain unchanged.

It said: "New tenants have been secured to bring the vacant property back into use and provide facilities and services for the local community.

"The Gym aims to increase access to health and fitness activities to a wide demographic to encourage and improve health by providing a low cost and flexible gym membership option.

"It has built a successful business model operating 24 hour health and fitness uses, and therefore, has considerable experience in ensuring that their units operate efficiently and without disruption."

The Gym Leyland will become the company's fourth Lancashire branch.

The company currently operates more than 180 gyms nationwide, including a branch at Preston's Deepdale Stadium, as well as Blackpool and Burnley.