Ed’s Pizza in Preston Road, next to the Railway pub, announced its sudden closure over the weekend.

Owner Ed Rimmer said he was left with no choice but to shut up shop – just 18 months after opening – due to the rising costs of energy and ingredients.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “We’ve been putting off posting this and trying to think of a solution but we’ve made the decision that it’s neither the right time or place for Ed’s Pizza.

"Energy bills are up, VAT on hot food is back up to 20%, my stock is rising in price almost on a weekly basis and is up almost 50% from last year.

"Also, with high demand for delivery these days, food businesses rely heavily on the likes of JustEat, Uber and Deliveroo, who take 30-35% +VAT commission on every order.

"Huge apologies to all our regulars and thank you all for your support. We know you love Ed’s Pizza, and we do hope that one day we can return.”

Ed's authentic Neapolitan style pizzas were a hit with Leyland foodies and the closure of his shop has shocked his regular customers.

"Not sure how we can live without Ed’s Pizza, it was a Friday ritual for us,” said one of Ed’s regulars.

“So sad to hear this,” said another. “Your pizzas were amazing. The best in Leyland!”

But it’s not the last we’ll see of Ed, who says he plans to move forward with a new business venture selling homemade cheesecakes and “other lovely treats”.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Ed intends to keep his Preston Road shop open or whether his new cake business will be delivery-only.

The Post has asked Ed for further details.

In his post on Facebook, he added: “For now we are moving onto a new business venture selling cheesecakes and other lovely treats.

“And for those who loved our GRAZE BOXES… these will be making a comeback just in time for summer.