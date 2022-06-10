The Lancashire Post reported earlier this week that Anna Marie Andrew will hand the keys of The Railway at Leyland in Preston Road - known for hosting function events and weekend DJ sets catering to night-time drinkers - back to the brewery on Thursday, June 30.

Star Pubs & Bars, a business of Heineken, confirmed today that the pub will remain open after Anna Maria leaves and that they are committed to keeping the pub’s doors open to customers in the long-term.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “Someone is taking [over] the pub on a temporary basis so that it can remain open and we are looking for someone to take it on longer term. There are no other plans.”

Anna Marie Andrew has been running The Railway at Leyland for the past four years.

Anna Marie, who also runs the Fox & Lion and Wheatsheaf pubs in Leyland, says she is letting go of her beloved business after four years of running it due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

She added: “It’s sad that I’m having to leave The Railway. I never expected to be moving on - I thought it was my forever job.