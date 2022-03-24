Holly Tickle, England U15 Schoolgirl secures player sponsorship for the 2021/22 season, from J Wareing and Son of Wrea Green

Players for both the England U15 Schoolgirl and England U18 Schoolboy squads have been tasked to find personal sponsors to support their journey through the 2022 international season.

And central defender Holly Tickle, from Preston, has secured sponsorship with Wrea Green building company, J Wareing and Son.

A spokesman from the firm said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Holly Tickle following her selection for the England U15 schoolgirls international team for the 2021/22 season. This is a fantastic achievement and a wonderful experience for her. We wish Holly, and the rest of the team, all the very best.”

The ESFA Player sponsorship scheme sees a variety of benefits available for each player sponsor and gives players the opportunity to add a useful skill to add to their CV.

Mark Hignett, ESFA Chairman said: “As well as being the National Governing Body for Schools’ Football in England, The English Schools’ FA is based on the ethos of an educational establishment.

"Introducing ideas such as securing sponsorship for our young players to embark on is something we think will bring real value to their educational experiences of the international programme, which compliments the footballing experience they also enjoy.”

The squad was selected in December after a three-month trial process. They went to St George’s Park for their preparatory training camp and won 2-1 against a talented and experienced Aston Villa U15’s team, with Holly being England captain.