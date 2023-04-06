Fish and chip shops near me: The Penwortham, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall and Hoghton chippies with a 5 star rating
With so many fantastic chippies in South Ribble, choosing can be a tough decision.
By Colin Ainscough
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve round-up the chippies that have scored top marks from the Food Hygiene Agency.
Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Penwortham, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall and Hoghton.
