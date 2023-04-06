News you can trust since 1886
Fish and chip shops near me: The Penwortham, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall and Hoghton chippies with a 5 star rating

With so many fantastic chippies in South Ribble, choosing can be a tough decision.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve round-up the chippies that have scored top marks from the Food Hygiene Agency.

We’ve also recently round-up the 5 star chippies in Preston and Chorley.

Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Penwortham, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall and Hoghton.

Is your local on the list?

1. South Ribble's 5 star chippies

Is your local on the list?

Andreas Fish and Chips / 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. PR1 0QB / Last inspected: April 23, 2021

2. Andreas Fish and Chips

Andreas Fish and Chips / 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham. PR1 0QB / Last inspected: April 23, 2021

Farington Chippy Traditional Fish & Chips / 57 Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland PR25 4QA / Last inspected: February 9, 2023

3. Farington Chippy Traditional Fish & Chips

Farington Chippy Traditional Fish & Chips / 57 Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland PR25 4QA / Last inspected: February 9, 2023

Fry-inn / 18 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall. PR5 5RD / Last inspected: December 9, 2022

4. Fry-inn

Fry-inn / 18 Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall. PR5 5RD / Last inspected: December 9, 2022

