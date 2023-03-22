Preston has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.

From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions.

However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve also round-up the 10 best chippies according to Google reviews.

Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Preston.

Preston's 5 star chippies Is your local on the list?

Market Street Chippy Market Street Chippy / 15 Market Street, Preston PR1 2EL / Telephone: 01772 202687 / Order online with ubereats.com and just-eat.co.uk

Harveys Fish and Chips Harveys Fish and Chips / 176 New Hall Lane, Preston PR1 4DX / Telephone: 01772 962512 / Order online with ubereats.com, just-eat.co.uk, deliveroo.co.uk and foodhub.co.uk

Lune Street Fish & Chips Lune Street Fish & Chips / 34 Lune Street, Preston PR1 2NN / Telephone: 01772 411228