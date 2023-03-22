Fish and chip shops near me: The Preston chippies with a 5 star rating in Preston
Preston has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.
By Colin Ainscough
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT
From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions.
However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve also round-up the 10 best chippies according to Google reviews.
Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Preston.
Page 1 of 3