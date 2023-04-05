News you can trust since 1886
Fish and chip shops near me: The Chorley chippies with a 5 star rating

Chorley has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions.

However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Chorley.

Is your local on the list?

1. Chorley's 5 star chippies

Is your local on the list?

Photo Sales
The Queen Vic Fish & Chips / 139 Carr Lane, Chorley PR7 3JQ / Last inspected: June 9, 2022

2. The Queen Vic Fish & Chips

The Queen Vic Fish & Chips / 139 Carr Lane, Chorley PR7 3JQ / Last inspected: June 9, 2022

Photo Sales
Seven Seas Fish & Chips / 110A Market Street, Chorley PR7 2SL / Last inspected: March 10, 2021

3. Seven Seas Fish & Chips

Seven Seas Fish & Chips / 110A Market Street, Chorley PR7 2SL / Last inspected: March 10, 2021

Photo Sales
J Seas Finest Fish and Chips / 29 Harpers Lane, Chorley PR6 7AB / Last inspected: March 11, 2020

4. J Seas Finest Fish and Chips

J Seas Finest Fish and Chips / 29 Harpers Lane, Chorley PR6 7AB / Last inspected: March 11, 2020

Photo Sales
