Fish and chip shops near me: The Chorley chippies with a 5 star rating
Chorley has so many fantastic chippies, choosing can be a tough decision.
By Colin Ainscough
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
From Google and TripAdvisor reviews to recommendations from friends, there are just so many competing opinions.
However, there is no doubt around the quality of your chippy tea, when your local fish and chip shop has been awarded a 5 star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Chorley.
Page 1 of 3