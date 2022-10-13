The Top Lock, next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal in Wheelton, said it has been forced to shut its doors after a ‘tough’ few weeks.

The pub’s management said it was a ‘difficult decision’ to close but say they have been struggling to cover operating costs and an immediate closure was ‘critical for the future of the pub’.

They hope to reopen in four to six weeks’ time when the busier Christmas season gets under way.

The Top Lock only reopened in late June following a six month closure, with the team behind the Shepherds' Hall Ale House & Victoria Rooms in Chapel Street, Chorley taking over the running of the pub.

They had hoped that the landlords – Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars group – would complete a renovation of the kitchen, but this has yet to take place.

They said they are working with the pub company to complete the kitchen upgrade in time for Christmas.

Management said the canal-side pub – a popular spot for a pint in summer - has struggled to attract customers as winter approaches.

Posting on Facebook, the pub said: “Well the Top Lock is definitely a summer pub.

"The last month has been really tough, especially without a safe kitchen fully up to modern regulations for us to have a constant food offer running.

“It literally is costing us money to be open.

“So we have made the difficult decision to close, albeit temporarily rather than simply walking away.

“We are working closely with the pub owners to get a kitchen in place so we can deliver our customers a fantastic and fresh food Christmas.

“We really hope to be closed for no more than 4 to 6 weeks whilst this happens.

“This is critical for the future of the pub and, as its current custodians, it’s a preferable option rather than us just giving the pub back and it likely being closed for a long period of time.

“We thank you for your support and understanding.”