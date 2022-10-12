Dean Ramsey, 32, of Ash Grove, a former aeronautical electrical engineer, was found unconscious on Maud Street by Handleys Bakery staff the next morning.

Attempts made to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at Royal Preston Hosptial.

Area coroner Christopher Long told the court that Mr Ramsey had no past medical history but that he did live an 'unhealthy lifestyle'.

Despite attempts to revive him, Mr Ramsey was pronounced dead at Royal Preston Hospital

The day before his death he had spent the night drinking in various Chorley pubs until 12.30am when he went to a friend's house for an hour before leaving.

In the lead up to events Mr Long said Mr Ramsey had texted a friend on Thursday, April 7, at 4pm asking did they want to go drinking.

At 6.30pm they arrived at the White Bull Pub in Chorley. They then ventured around a few more pubs, with the last being the Plough at Pall Mall where they stayed until midnight.

Mr Ramsey then went back to a friend's house where he stayed for an hour being making his way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death of Dean Antony Ramsey, 32, who was found unconscious after a night out in Chorley, was due to alcohol and drugs misuse

It was noted that Mr Ramsey had called one of his friends at 12.35am but they were asleep and missed the call. Sadly, he was then found unconscious at 2.50am.

A toxicology report completed by Sheffield Teaching University Hospitals said that there was evidence of cocaine use associated with previous ethanol (a toxic chemical compound found in alcohol) ingestion could not be excluded and that ethanol concentration may have been higher at the time of being found.

A post-mortem failed to establish a cause of death, leaving doctors believing the most probable cause was from a combination of cocaine and alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by the Senior Investigating Officer Lee Jameson explained that on April 8 a report came in at around 3.11am that a man had been found unresponsive by bakery staff as they made their way into work.

The bakery staff then performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Police attended and assisted paramedics in continuing CPR all the way to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviewed CCTV footage showed Dean had left the Plough at 12.20am.

Ruling out any, foul play into his death, coroner Long said that, although there was a cut above Mr Ramsey's eye, his wallet and mobile were still on his person, and that he had probably received the cut when he fell.

He had made one call after midnight which had not connected and that there had been no activity after this.

No self defence injuries were inflicted and there was no evidence of any crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the balance of probabilities, Mr Long recorded the cause of death as contributed toxic affects of alcohol and drugs.

It was also noted that his family said he was a heavy drinker and had taken recreational drugs in the past.

Mr Long added: "How, when and where he came by his death is unknown.

"On April 7 he went socialising with his friends and drunk alcohol and cocaine ingested of his own accord.

Advertisement Hide Ad