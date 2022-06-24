The Top Lock, next to the Leeds & Liverpool Canal in Wheelton, has been closed since November 2021 but will reopen at 5pm tonight (Friday, June 24).

It is still owned by Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars group, but the management team behind the award-winning Shepherds' Hall Ale House & Victoria Rooms in Chapel Street, Chorley will take over the running of the pub.

They are working with the landlords to complete a major refurbishment and renovation is expected to be completed later this summer. For now, the kitchen will remain closed but bar snacks will still be available.

This weekend, it will be opening with the following cask ales – Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Oakham Citra, Theakston Old Peculier, Titanic Plum Porter, Leeds Pale and Lancaster Blonde, a well as a selection of guest ales on rotation.

The pub is still dog friendly and staff say they have a big box of dog treats and pigs ears on hand for peckish pooches.

Posting on Facebook, the pub’s manager said: “We are pleased to say the rumours are true. We will be opening the iconic pub The Top Lock, Wheelton after a long period of closure THIS FRIDAY FROM 5pm.

“We can’t wait to welcome you. We will be offering lots of activity with quiz nights, food takeover nights and obviously an amazing spot to spend a long sunny summers day sipping great ale .

“We will be offering a bar snack menu but we can’t offer any hot food for the time being as there is currently no kitchen working.

“We are working with the landlords to complete a major refurbishment at the end of the summer where this will be rectified.

“Our initial focus has been to get this brilliant pub back up and running, to give it some much needed TLC and bring our renowned atmosphere, ale and service to The Top Lock.

“We look forward to welcoming you there.”

The Top Lock is among a number of Lancashire pubs undergoing a revamp after a £3.5million investment by owner and operator Heineken UK and Star Pubs & Bars.