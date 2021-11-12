Blackpool's newest tea room offers art and brews next to noted tattoo studio

Tea Amantes has opened on the ground floor beneath the The Inkden in Albert Road, offering speciality teas and refreshments. And customers can take in some local art too, as the cafe features a gallery.

Anna Paprzycka and Shamack Malachowski, who own the tattoo studio and who has organised tattoo conventions in Blackpool, brewed up the idea two years ago and launched the tea-room when space became available in their building.

Anna said: “I have always had a love of loose-leaf tea. We opened a tea shop online in 2018 selling special blends and accessories but it was always in our heads to open a tea-room and gallery.”

Shamack said: “I put on a tattoo art exhibition on North Pier in 2019 and wanted to do more. There was quite a bit of space downstairs to hang artwork so when it became available we just connected it all together.

"We will have monthly exhibitions. We are featuring work by our tattoo artists at the moment but we will also have local artists’ work and photographers.”

Anna said: “We have around 50 different flavours of tea at Tea Amantes but we also have speciality coffees too – some lovely ones from France and we will feature a coffee of the week.

Sarah Railton serves Harry Brack. On the walls are some of the art works for Tea Amantes' first exhibition

“We have green tea, black tea, flower teas. We will be having tea experience events and tastings too.”

Shamack added that they had plans to develop the business further. He said: “We will have planters in the summer outside so it will be like a little garden with 20 seats outside.”

The couple plan to make full use of the cellars under the building and hope to put on art workshops there in the future.

The new cafe has more than 50 specialist teas on offer as well as coffees and refreshments