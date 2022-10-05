Brooklyn’s Diner brought a buzz of excitement to the area when it opened at the old RBS bank in Station Road last May.

The restaurant offered diners a taste of New York with its menu of belly-bursting American breakfasts, burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken and mac 'n' cheese.

But just 16 months after opening, owner Andrew Bland, 47, from Bamber Bridge, has been forced to shut the doors for good.

Owner Andrew Bland, 47, said it was with a 'heavy heart' that he was forced to shut Brooklyn's Diner & Bar in Bamber Bridge

On Monday (October 3), bailiff notices appeared in the windows, leading to speculation about its future. The next day, Andrew confirmed the closure on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that Brooklyn’s had to close,” he said.

"I’m gutted to lose what we as a team built, losing great staff who gave it 150% and losing great customers who supported us until the end.

"It’s been a pleasure to meet so many great people and I have made a lot of good friends also. This is a tough time for everyone.”

Brooklyn's American Diner & Bar in Station Road, Bamber Bridget closed for good on Monday, October 3

Andy added that he was ‘gutted’ for his staff who have ‘lost their livelihoods’.

As well as bringing a new dining experience to Bamber Bridge, Andy also supported local musicians who performed live at Brooklyn’s on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Speaking to the Post after opening last year, Andrew said he wanted to “give something back to the people of Bamber Bridge”.

Brooklyn's American Diner & Bar opened in May 2021 and offered diners a wide selection of American-inspired dishes

He said: "After owning bars in Tenerife for ten years, I came back to the UK with my family and decided I wanted to change vocation and open up a restaurant, and where better to do that than my own home town.

"From travelling to America over the years, I have always loved the diner experience and the breakfasts which is something we don't have on menus over here in this country.

"I wanted to bring something totally new, different and unique to the area and give something back to Bamber Bridge.

"Of course, there is apprehension but we are so excited to see people finally come through the doors and it's great to get support from the local area.”