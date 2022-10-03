Five Guys Preston: These were the scenes as American burger chain opens first Lancashire restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park
Burger lovers rejoiced as a new Five Guys restaurant opened its doors for the first time in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:10 pm
The new fast-food eatery – which took over the former Frankie and Benny's site at Deepdale Retail Park – opened its doors the first time on Monday (October 3).
We sent a photographer to Lancashire’s first-ever Five Guys restaurant to see what the hype was about.
These were the scenes:
Page 1 of 6