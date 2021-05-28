A taste of downtown New York as new Bamber Bridge diner opens its doors

Gearing up to open its doors for the first time today, owner Andrew Bland will greet guests who have fully booked the Brooklyn Diner's first fully booked night of trade.

After giving the Post an exclusive sneak-peak into his new menu, transporting diners to the streets of downtown New York with a range of breakfast pancakes and hot dogs, the 46-year-old business owner is ready to “give something back to the people of Bamber Bridge.

Owner Andrew has experience owning bars in Tenerife

He said: "After owning bars in Tenerife for ten years, I came back to the UK with my family and decided I wanted to change vocation and open up a restaurant, and where better to do that than my own home town.

"From travelling to America over the years, I have always loved the diner experience and the breakfasts which is something we don't have on menus over here in this country. I wanted to bring something totally new, different and unique to the area and give something back to Bamber Bridge.

"I have a great team around me with years of experience to make this a success. My bar manager has over thirty years experience, and I have employed a mixologist for my cocktails who has worked in the trade for over a decade."

Having first planned to open the diner on Station Road before Christmas last year, the third national lockdown put all plans on hold.

Bamber Bridge will see the diner open its doors today

During this time, Andrew was preparing his extensive menu offering American-style pancakes, fried chicken, hot dogs and mac'n'cheese, among others.

As well as offering local people a new dining experience, the business will support local musicians who will be performing live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The team on hand will include head chef Tony, bar manager James, barman Danny and mixologist Jane.

Left to right: Head chef Tony, owner Andrew, bar manager James, barman Danny and mixologist Jane.

Andrew added: "When we first started the ball rolling last year in April, we were of course worried because of Covid and we knew it would stop us from opening. By the time we found the perfect premises, we were hoping to get open before Christmas.

"Another six months down the line we have been restricted, but fortunately I have had an amazing team around me that has made all this happen and we can't wait to open our doors.

"My long term aim is to open more restaurants locally. For me, being from the area, I know what the people of Bamber Bridge want and I knew what the area really needed.

"I am overwhelmed by the support from people. We are already are fully booked tonight and mostly booked ready for tomorrow. Of course, there is apprehension but we are so excited to see people finally come through the doors and it's great to get support from the local area."