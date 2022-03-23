“Due to unforeseen circumstances this branch is temporarily closed until further notice,” says a notice on the Post Office website.

A note for customers has also been taped to the entrance to the branch in Cottonmill Road, behind Morrisons off Station Road, saying it hopes to reopen on Monday (March 28).

Today (Wednesday, March 23), it was confirmed that two members of staff had “fallen ill with Covid”.

Bamber Bridge Post Office has had to close until further notice after members of staff tested positive for coronavirus

“Therefore, till at least Monday, it will remain closed,” said Remi Atkins, whose mum and auntie run the Post Office, adding, “We are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The branch had to shut for 5 days last March after it was left short-staffed due to coronavirus cases.

The Post Office is usually open between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am till 1pm on Sundays.