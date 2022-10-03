The retailer is currently looking around Penwortham for a site suitable for development as it continues its expansion across Lancashire.

Now Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, the chain already has eight stores across Preston, Leyland and Chorley, including a branch in Tarleton which opened in July.

And Aldi has now set its sights on Penwortham, where it hopes to open its next store “near a main road with good visibility and access”.

Aldi wants to open a new store in Penwortham and is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development

Where could Aldi open its new store in Penwortham?

Aldi says the site should be suitable for development and will need to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

It added that the land should be freehold and somewhere in the town centre or ‘edge-of-centre’.

The chain, which has over 970 stores, said it planned to open 16 more stores before the end of the year and is set to create over 6,000 new jobs across the country this year as it continues to expand.

Aldi is also investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, but did not say whether there were plans for a new distribution site in Lancashire.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK.

"It’s in times like these when our customers rely on us the most, which is why we’re focusing on continuing to deliver our longstanding price promise by offering the lowest possible prices in Britain, every single day.

“Independent research shows our discount is as compelling as ever and that’s why more and more people are switching to Aldi.

"We will do whatever it takes to maintain our discount to the traditional full price supermarkets and keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with Aldi.”

Aldi said its buying teams were ‘working tirelessly’ to counter the impact of inflation and maintain its discount against traditional full-price supermarkets.