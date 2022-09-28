Five Guys will open at the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park on Monday, October 3.

News of a Five Guys opening in Preston – the first in Lancashire – emerged in February, when the fast food chain began advertising job opportunities on its website for a new restaurant in the city.

A spokesman for Five Guys said: “With over 250,000 possible burger order combinations which use only the freshest ingredients, as well as the over 1,000 possible ways to customise your very own milkshake, Five Guys is sure to become a must-visit restaurant for Lancashire-based foodies when it opens its doors on October 3, 2022.

American burger chain Five Guys will open its new Preston restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park on Monday, October 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With superstar fans including Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama – it’s sure to be one of the coolest destination in Preston this year!”

Five Guys originated in Virginia in the US in 1986 and now has more than a 1,000 venues worldwide – including 113 and counting in the UK.