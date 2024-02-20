To win the highly coveted award the Daniel Thwaites owned The Pendle Inn at Barley took part in a rigorous entry process, with judges praising it for its ‘commitment to the local community’ and for the ‘authentic, homemade food offering that The Pendle Inn is known for.’

Stuart Nichols, General Manager at The Pendle Inn, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the award for Pub of the Year, especially with Lancashire boasting an abundance of fantastic pubs across the region. Being at the heart of Barley village and having so many popular walking routes on our doorstep, we get to meet guests - and dogs - from all walks of life, which is why we’re always looking to add those extra touches to our amenities.”