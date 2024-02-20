Watch video: Reporter goes for a ride in an authentic Indian Tuk-Tuk on the coast
Our reporter went to film a rickety ride inside an authentic Indian tuk-tuk.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Watch the video as Lucinda Herbert gets a lift a tuk-tuk.
The tuk-tuk driver tells our reporter all about what it's like to drive the three-wheeled vehicle.
The tuk-tuk was imported from India by the Jai Lounge restaurant, who will eventually use it for food deliveries across the Fylde Coast.