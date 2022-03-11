PR Racing British Superbike racers rode into Preston to take part in a season launch event with this bike retailer
More than 200 BMW motorbike owners and superbike enthusiasts attended a charity fundraising race season preview event at Bowker Motorrad on the dock in Preston.
Racing teams, riders, sponsors and superbike supporters came from throughout the North West, and as far away as Reading in Berkshire, to celebrate the build up to this year’s Bennett’s British Superbike (BSB) championship.
The evening saw the official unveiling of the new 2022 iForce BMW BSB PR Racing livery. It was the first public appearance of the bike since Bowker Motorrad BMW confirmed its sixth successive year in partnership with the Bennett’s British Superbike Championship racing team.
All three team riders, Dan Linfoot, Fraser Rogers and Dan Jones, attended and took part in a question and answer session. The charity bar, raffle and auction raised more than £2,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Andy’s Man Club.
Head of Business at Bowker Motorrad, John Nichol, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported and attended our charity fundraiser for these worthy causes. If you loved all things racing, then our exclusive preview evening was a perfect way to celebrate the build up to the eagerly-awaited superbike racing season.
“We are especially grateful to the riders who spent time chatting with guests offering their unique insights and thoughts about the rounds to come.”
The three PR Racing riders will start preseason testing for the first time at Snetterton on March 26, before heading to Silverstone for the first round of the 2022 season on April 15.
Julian Mosquera, PR Racing development director, said: “Thank you to Bowker Motorrad for hosting a wonderful season preview."