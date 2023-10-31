News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

BAE apprenticeships open for school leavers at Samlesbury Aerodrome and Warton Aerodrome

A new influx of apprentices are being sought for BAE systems.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

BAE has announced apprenticeship roles are open for 2024 with opportunities for school leavers in engineering, technical, and business roles.

A new influx of apprentices are being sought for BAE systems. The roles offered are intermediate apprenticeships, advanced apprenticeships, higher apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships for anyone looking to get involved in the future of BAE Systems.

Read More
Traffic stopped on the M6 between Leyland and Burscough due to police led incide...
Applications officially open for 2024 on November 1.Applications officially open for 2024 on November 1.
Applications officially open for 2024 on November 1.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Applications officially open for 2024 on November 1, selected apprentices will get paid whilst gaining job-specific training and experience.

Apprentices are needed across both BAE sites in Lancashire for those looking to apply, BAE Warton is located at Warton Aerodrome, Preston PR4 1AX, while BAE Samlesbury can be found at Building S609, Myerscough Smithy Rd, Balderstone, Myerscough Smithy, Blackburn.

Anyone looking to apply for the apprenticeship can find out more information here.