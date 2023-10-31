News you can trust since 1886
Traffic stopped on the M6 between Leyland and Burscough due to police led incident

Traffic was stopped on the M6 between the junctions at Leyland and Shevington due to a police led incident last night (Monday, October 30.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:56 GMT
At 11:11pm, National Highways North West tweeted: “Traffic has been temporarily held on the #M6 northbound between J27 (#Burscough) and J28 (#Leyland) due to a @LancsPolice led incident. There are currently delays of 20 minutes reported on approach to the incident.”

In an update at 11:40pm, National Highways North West wrote: “@LancsPolice led incident on the #M6 northbound between J27 (#Burscough) and J28 (#Leyland) is complete and traffic has now been released. There are no delays reported, thank you for your patience.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

