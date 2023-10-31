Traffic stopped on the M6 between Leyland and Burscough due to police led incident

Traffic was stopped on the M6 between the junctions at Leyland and Shevington due to a police led incident last night (Monday, October 30.)

At 11:11pm, National Highways North West tweeted: “Traffic has been temporarily held on the #M6 northbound between J27 (#Burscough) and J28 (#Leyland) due to a @LancsPolice led incident. There are currently delays of 20 minutes reported on approach to the incident.”

In an update at 11:40pm, National Highways North West wrote: “@LancsPolice led incident on the #M6 northbound between J27 (#Burscough) and J28 (#Leyland) is complete and traffic has now been released. There are no delays reported, thank you for your patience.”