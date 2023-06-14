Rikki Hughes, who has been head chef at 263 in Camden Place for 18 months, is leaving for a new job in Peterborough, along with his partner Emese Pogany, who has run the front of house.

Rikki will be replaced as head chef by Sean Wrest formerly of 263’s sister restaurant Fell Bistro in Longridge. He will continue to oversee the Fell Bistro in an executive chef role.

Fell Bistro was named as one of the Michelin Inspectors’ favoutite new restaurants earlier this year.

One of Rikki Hughe's dessert creations

Oli Martin will continue as executive chef of 263.

“Thank you”

In a social media post, the restaurant’s bosses said: “All the team would like to thank you for your hard work and helping 263 blossom into the restaurant it has in such a short time, whether it be achieving thee AA Rosettes, being acknowledged in the Michelin Guide or winning the Lancashire Taste Award. You guys have been a large part of our success….thank you.”

Overseen by experienced chef Oli Martin, this contemporary restaurant just off Winckley Square has a friendly vibe and a subtle Nordic style. The Michelin Guide says: "Fairly priced tasting menus offer modern, carefully cooked dishes with interesting textures and great depth of flavour".

Rikki had previously taken to Instagram to say: “I would like to thank everyone for their hard work during my time here, from the amazing girls FOH (front of house) and to my right hand man Josh Danson, the legend of a kitchen porter that is Big Boz, also to any other staff that have been part of the journey here. “I’m so proud that we achieved the Taste of Lancashire Award for food Josh and I produce on a daily basis, but also the 3 AA Rosettes from AA Hospitality that the whole team achieved! The first ever in Preston!”

He added: “Thank you to all the customers that have dined with us and have given great feedback on my food, it truly means a lot.”

What is 263’s style?

Part of Rikki's most recent tasting menu at 263

