263 on Camden Place will be serving up a traditional Sunday roast which will run the last Sunday of every month from 12.30pm until 3pm. The first of which will start from Sunday, April 30, and will include a fine-dining twist in the usual 263 relaxed atmosphere. There will be wine and beer pairings and cocktails available. The price will be set at £50 per person and feature four courses, including the roast as the main attraction.

The food will be prepared by chef director Oli Martin who has 17 years of experience in fine dining, has worked around the world and starred in Masterchef: The Professionals. The restaurant was opened in 2019 by Mark O’Rourke with Lancashire-born Oli Martin now onboard as chef director. The business has continued to thrive, improve and adapt despite the intense challenges from the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis in the hospitality industry.

Chef Oli Martin (pictured) will be serving up Sunday lunch at the end of April at 263 in Preston

A delighted Oli said: “I’m really excited to launch the new Sunday lunch at 263. We all have a passion for a good roast and I can't wait to bring people 263's version. It's going to be in keeping with the rest of our menus, focusing on sourcing great local produce and giving it the care and attention it needs to shine, with our own unique style.”.

Alex Blamire, managing director at 263, added: “Over the past year we have been asked repeatedly if we would consider doing a Sunday lunch service. We want our team to have a good work life balance and be able to enjoy some time with their family over the weekend which is why we never really considered opening on Sundays.

“After mulling it over for some time we thought ‘why not open once a month’, we're giving our guests what they want, it won't have a big impact on the team's personal lives and, of course, it'll be good for business. Most importantly, Oli does a cracking Sunday roast so why not shout about it?”

To make a reservation CLICK HERE.

One of the tantalising dishes from the menu