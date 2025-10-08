19-Year-Old Lancashire entrepreneur expands energy efficiency business across the UK

Move-Nest Logo

At just 19-years-old, Freddie Cuddy has turned a small start in Lancashire into a growing national enterprise. The Lytham St Annes entrepreneur, who grew up and studied in Clitheroe, now runs Move-Nest

Move-Nest — a UK-wide property business helping homeowners, landlords, and estate agents cut energy waste and lower bills through quick, affordable Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). Bookings can be made online at www.move-nest.co.uk .

Freddie’s journey began after finishing college in Clitheroe, where he won his college’s Business Award. He decided to skip university and start something of his own.

“After leaving college, I knew I wanted to work for myself,” he says. “I’d tried a regular job, but it quickly made me realise I wanted to build something with purpose.”

Move-Nest homepage

That spark led him to train as a Domestic Energy Assessor (DEA), qualifying to carry out EPCs — the reports required whenever a property is sold or rented. Freddie began offering EPCs across Clitheroe, Preston, and the wider Lancashire region, helping homeowners understand their property’s energy efficiency and where they could make improvements.

“I’ve always been passionate about making homes more efficient,” he explains. “Small changes can make a massive difference — better insulation, energy-saving lighting, or upgrading boilers can all help reduce bills and carbon emissions.”

Seeing growing demand across the country, Freddie launched Move-Nest, an online platform that connects clients with trusted, accredited assessors nationwide. The service handles everything from booking confirmation to report delivery, making the process quick and hassle-free for both estate agents and homeowners.

Clients can book EPCs directly at www.move-nest.co.uk, and estate agents interested in partnering with Move-Nest can get in touch through the website to discuss how the service can support their listings — and earn a commission for doing so.

Freddie Cuddy, 19, founder of Move-Nest, originally from Clitheroe and now based in Lytham St Annes

“Move-Nest is about making energy efficiency simple,” says Freddie. “I want to help people save money, cut energy waste, and make greener choices for their homes.”

Even as the business expands across the UK, Freddie remains hands-on, personally carrying out EPCs around Lancashire and the North West.

“Lancashire will always be home to me,” he adds. “It’s where I grew up, went to college, and learned what hard work really means. I’m proud to be building something here that’s growing nationwide.”