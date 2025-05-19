Whalley Artisan Market : A Celebration of Local Creativity

The market showcases talented local creators, makers, and curators from across the North West. You’ll find a vibrant mix of handmade crafts, vintage treasures, bespoke art, retro collectibles, and stylish fashion items .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live Entertainment

Enjoy live music from talented musicians and DJs spinning vinyl classics, adding to the lively atmosphere. The event often features entertainers and magicians, ensuring fun for all ages .

Pet-Friendly Fun

A regular social gathering.

Bring your furry friends along! The market is dog-friendly, welcoming canine companions.

Culinary Delights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indulge in a variety of delectable foods and beverages. From sweet treats to savoury street food, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Explore Whalley

Soaking up the atmospherer at Whalley Monthly Artisan Market

While in the picturesque village of Whalley, take the opportunity to visit charming local wine bars, exquisite restaurants, and unique independent shops. Don't miss the historic Whalley Abbey, offering a glimpse into the area's rich heritage and beautiful gardens .