Try something new with South East Lancashire Oddfellows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackburn based friendship group is encouraging older adults in the area to try something new in later life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Lancashire Oddfellows, a group of around 30 mostly retired local members, organises a variety of events and activities in and around Blackburn.

“As well as our popular coffee mornings, we like to arrange things that get people out and about, such as local walks, visits to local restaurants and mystery weekends away,” said Claire Rose, Social Organiser at South East Lancashire Oddfellows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never too late to try something new,” she added, “but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside.

Enjoying a meal on our recent Mystery Weekend awaySE

“We’ve a ready-made set of friends who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new and interesting activities. You never know – you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

Newcomers are invited to try one of the group’s upcoming events, which include a Social Group at The Salvation Army, Vicar Street, Blackburn BB1 5BE at 12 noon on Tuesday 14th January and a visit to The Bulter’s Arms in Pleasington at 12 noon on 28th January. Claire added: “You don’t have to be a member to try us and there’s no pressure to sign up straight away. Come and see if our group’s for you first.”

South East Lancashire Oddfellows is part of one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies. It aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in fundraising initiatives.

To receive a free information pack and a diary of South East Lancashire Oddfellows’ upcoming events contact Claire on [email protected] or 07564641909.

END