Dead Cats coming to Lancaster Arts is latest instalment in theatre project
As part of a national tour, Dead Cats, the latest instalment in Proto-type’s Truth to Power project will be performed at Lancaster Arts’ Nuffield Theatre, on Wednesday January 25 at 8pm.
The performance in Lancaster will be something of a homecoming for writer/director (Professor) Andrew Westerside who completed his PhD in Theatre and Philosophy at Lancaster University and has many fond memories of the area.
Dead Cats takes you into the room where the lies begin. In this new show two characters are in the kind of room where they use phrases like collateral damage, like extraordinary rendition, and like perception management. They cover up their dirty words with clean ones, in rooms like this. In rooms like this the language is laundered, and they redact the names.
Photo-type Theatre’s previous shows include A Machine they’re Secretly Building and The Audit, both of which drew extensive audience and critical acclaim.