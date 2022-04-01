Comedy giants entertain at Lancaster Grand Theatre

After a smash hit show in February, Lancaster’s Big Grand Comedy show is back for another round at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, May 7 at 8pm.

The extra show, added following the success of the February visit, will see four top comedians performing cutting edge stand-up.

Host Barbara Nice, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent and hit-show Phoenix Nights, will be introducing a line-up of well-known comedy giants, including TV comedy magician John Archer, award-winning touring comedian Tom Wrigglesworth and successful TV and stand-up legend Rob Rouse.

The second Big Grand Comedy show also sees the return of local Prestonian funny man Tony Vino who is best

known for his BBC TV and radio appearances and Edinburgh festival comedy shows.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see all four comedians under one roof for the first time ever!

Tickets are available to purchase from the Lancaster Grand Theatre website, here, or can be purchased by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695.

