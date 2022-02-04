Classic Steptoe and Son comedy to be performed in Morecambe

First written and broadcast as a standalone episode of the Comedy Playhouse, the two rag’n’bone men from Shepherds Bush became stars of their own series earning legendary sitcom status in the process.

David Findlay and Matt Panesh play the title roles for its initial Playhouse run, from February 17-19. “This is our second show under the Playhouse Presents banner,” said Matt, “and chosen with care. Who doesn’t love Steptoe and Son? “That’ll make four Playhouse Presents shows this year: Dr Frankula’s Castle written by David; Jeckyll and Hyde developed by the pair of us and will be this year’s Halloween show; plus a Christmas Ghost stories collection.”

David said: “All of our shows will travel to London, just like they used to do from Morecambe. Our first show Dr Frankula’s Castle opens at the Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton the weekend after Steptoe.

Matt Panesh and David Findlay as Harold and Albert in Steptoe and Son "The Offer" at the West End Playhouse. Photo by Micky Balshaw.

“We’re on the lookout for sponsors and advertisers so if you know anyone who would benefit from having a London audience, get in touch,” added Matt.