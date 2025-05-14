The Ferret is calling out to young local musicians and bands
The iconic Open Mic night hosted by local talent Jamie Brewer is fantastic opportunity to be noticed and booked for future events, potentially supporting worldwide artists at the infamous local venue on Fylde Road.
The Ferret is urging emerging musicians also along with seasoned performers to head on down, welcoming them to showcase fresh, new material and is hoping for an exciting new mix of talent to take to the stage.
The venue provides a drumkit, bass amps, and guitar amps ready to go, asking for drummers to bring breakables. For specific requirements, artists can get in touch beforehand.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of another amazing year of live music at The Ferret!
The events start at 7PM so arrive early to grab your moment in the spotlight.