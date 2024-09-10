SPAR City of Preston 10K Race Returns for 2024

The SPAR City of Preston 10K will return to the heart of Preston city centre on Sunday 22nd September at 9.45am.

Sponsored by SPAR for a third year in a row, through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd, the SPAR City of Preston 10K will start and finish in the historic city centre Flag Market where the athletes’ village will be located. Once again, the 10K route will take in Preston’s picturesque Avenham Park, before running alongside the river and swinging back towards the city centre for the finish.

Delivered by QBE Media Ltd, the events team behind The Tour, a four-day running event across Tameside and Glossop, the SPAR City of Preston 10K is set to once again create a fantastic local running race to inspire active lifestyles in local communities. QBE are committed to creating an enjoyable occasion for the whole community, and the popular My First Mile event for adults and children will also be an option for people to book in advance or sign up to on the day.

All finishers will receive a commemorative SPAR City of Preston 10K medal and technical T-shirt, and the race includes official chip timing, route markers at every kilometre, and a fully marshalled route.

People can register and find out more here.

Emma Marsh, CEO of QBE, said: ‘’We are proud to be working with SPAR to deliver another great community event. The SPAR City of Preston 10K is an event for all the family, whether you are running, a spectator or volunteer and we cannot thank SPAR enough for their on-going support and commitment to our cause of helping North West communities live happier and healthier lives.’’

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary retailer, wholesaler, and distributor for the North of England, said: “The SPAR City of Preston 10K is always a brilliant event and James Hall & Co. Ltd is so proud of its Preston base. We look forward to seeing hundreds of runners taking to the start line on the morning of Sunday 22nd September.”

For more information and to book a place, visit LetsDoThis.com

To find out more about My First Mile, visit, LetsDoThis.com

To find out more about James Hall & Co. Ltd, please visit: www.jameshall.co.uk