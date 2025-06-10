'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You!' Blackpool women's choir are ready to rock again.
Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs, led by Musical and Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, presents 'Rockin' Harmony 25: Rhythm is Gonna Get You!'' at Layton Institute Blackpool on Thursday 26 June at 7.30pm.
The show will include a mixture of audience favourites and new additions to the choir's choreographed vocal harmony programme, with covers of songs by pop and rock icons including Gloria Estefan, Meghan Trainor, Blondie and more.
Admin. and Marketing Director Jackie Speight says: 'Our members have devoted a lot of time to learning our new songs and routines over the past few months and we can't wait to perform them. We had a great night performing at Layton Institute last year, and we're excited to be returning to do it all again!'
Tickets cost £10 each and are available now at Eventbrite, or through the choir's own website womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk. A fundraising raffle in aid of local charity Trinity Hospice will take place in the interval.