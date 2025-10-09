Meet N Match - Monthly disco for adults with learning disabilities

Event Information Poster

Spring Into Action - Meet N Match run monthly themed disco's at St.Joseph's parish centre in Chorley. Each event has different activities including quizzes, games & plenty of opportunities to dance based around our monthly theme!

We run dress up competitions with prizes for each event! Come join us this Halloween for a fun night where you can make new friends, we will also be having Kurt McDonnell as our guest DJ this month!

Spring into Action runs the Meet N Match project which has a friendship & dating agency for people with a learning disability and autistic adults in the North West of England. As part of the project we run social events in the form of Pub Nights, Discos & Club Nights to support people to have great nights out in safe environments.