Meadow Croft Care Home to Host Festive ‘Big Light Switch On’ with Mayor of Garstang

Meadow Croft Care Home is excited to announce a special 'Big Light Switch On' event on December 1st, marking the official start of the Christmas season at the home. The event will be graced by a very special guest – The Mayor of Garstang, who will have the honor of switching on the Christmas lights for the residents and the local community.

The highlight of the celebration will be the grand illumination of Meadow Croft’s Christmas tree, with the Mayor leading the countdown to the bright, festive display. This heartwarming occasion will bring the community together to enjoy the spirit of the season.

Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, festive music, and delicious seasonal refreshments throughout the event. The 'Big Light Switch On' promises to be a wonderful time for everyone to come together and celebrate the holiday season with joy and excitement.

“We are so delighted to welcome the Mayor of Garstang to Meadow Croft to help us kick off the Christmas festivities,” said [Your Name], [Your Position] at Meadow Croft. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring our residents, their families, and the local community together for an evening filled with festive cheer.”

Meadow Croft Care Home warmly invites all local residents to join them for this special occasion and to help celebrate the start of the Christmas season.