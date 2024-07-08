Lancashire's Nicola Stephenson on Health Lottery Podcast with Danni Menzies
Stephenson's journey in the entertainment industry began at the tender age of 18 when she landed the role of Margaret Clemence in the iconic British soap opera Brookside where opposite character Beth Jordache, played by Anna Friel, the two kissed on screen. This was the first ever lesbian kiss on terrestrial TV, 30 years ago in 1994. It was during this formative period that she crossed paths with Timothy Spall, whose mentorship left an indelible mark on her career trajectory.
Reflecting on her experiences, Stephenson shares, "Timothy Spall's generosity was instrumental in shaping my early years as an actress. His willingness to pay it forward not only bolstered my confidence but also instilled in me the importance of supporting others in their artistic endeavours."
Timothy Spall, 67 scooped his first ever BAFTA recently for his heart-wrenching performance in the true crime series drama The Sixth Commandment.
The episode promises an intimate glimpse into the camaraderie and mentorship that permeate the entertainment industry, serving as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on another's journey.
With a mission to uplift spirits and spread positivity, the ‘Paying it Forward’ series is a testament to The Health Lottery's commitment to fostering community well-being. With over £130 million raised to support health initiatives across Great Britain, The Health Lottery stands as a beacon of collective generosity and social responsibility.
With brief, 15-minute episodes, listeners are treated to uplifting tales from a diverse array of guests, including bestselling author Adele Parks MBE, anti-apartheid activist and author Lord Peter Hain, songstress Rozalla, rugby star Kenny Logan, and now, the esteemed actress Nicola Stephenson.
Listeners eager to tune in to Nicola Stephenson's episode and explore The Health Lottery's mission can visit healthlottery.co.uk or subscribe to the podcast on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
