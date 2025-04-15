Free tickets offered as Lancashire Festival champions inclusion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s favourite family festival returns with expanded entertainment and a commitment to ensuring no one misses out.

The much-loved Lancashire Festival will return to Miller Park in Preston on Saturday, July 19, and this year’s event is not only bigger and better — it’s also more inclusive than ever.

Organisers are offering free carers tickets, a limited run of free children’s tickets over the Easter period, and are inviting families across Lancashire who may be struggling financially to request free admission. The goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of circumstances, has the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic day out this summer.

The main event runs from 11am to 7pm and will feature an action-packed line-up of live music, circus and aerial performances, interactive workshops, petting zoos, children’s rides, and a community fashion show. Local favourites including Bingo Bay, Em-Lou, and DJ Savannah will be among the musical acts taking to the stage.

Standard tickets are priced at just £5, with under 3s admitted free. However, the festival team is committed to reaching even more families through their inclusive approach.

To request a free carers ticket, email [email protected] with the subject line “Free Carers Ticket”. Families facing financial difficulty are encouraged to email the same address to be considered for a free family ticket.

Festival organiser and local performer Joshua Holden said: “I’m really excited to announce details of this year’s Lancashire Festival. We’ve been working hard since last year’s event to make 2025 even bigger and better than ever before. The support from the local community is incredible and we’re really grateful for everyone’s support which has enabled us to add even more into this year’s lineup.

We always ensure our festival is welcoming and inclusive to all members of the community. We also appreciate that many people may not be able to afford a ticket to enter — that is why we’re inviting people to contact us so we can consider their request for a free family ticket. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a superb, fun-packed day of family fun on the 19th of July.”

For full details, ticket bookings, and updates, visit www.thelancashirefestival.co.uk