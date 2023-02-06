Honorary Prestonian Love Island's Ekin-Su is voted off Dancing on Ice in tears

The 28-year-old actress and reality star was booted off the show last night (February 5) following an emotional dance off, making her the third contestant to be eliminated.

Partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield, Ekin-Su was forced to compete in a dance off against former Eastenders’ actress Patsy Palmer and her partner Matt Evers, after both pairs received the fewest public votes.

Ekin-Su appeared to be nursing an injury throughout her dance off skate, wih muscle tape being visible on her legs, and both women ended their dances crying, in what presenter Phillip Schofield dubbed 'the most emotional skate-off we have ever had."

Ekin-Su is visibly upset as she is eliminated from Dancing on Ice (Image: ITV)

In the end, all four judges – Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse – chose to save Patsy, and Phillip broke traditional show rules to hug Ekin-Su after the loss.

How had Ekin-Su been doing so far?

Ekin-Su proved a controversial contestant in her first episode, performing one of the sexiest skates the show had ever seen, which divided viewers at the time.

That week she received a score of 21.5 from the judges, which placed her in the middle of the pack.

For her second dance in week three, Ekin-Su received a slightly higher score of 23, which placed her as the eighth highest scoring contestant out of the ten remaining.

In her last performance on Sunday night, Ekin-Su again received a score of 23 but it was the lowest of all the contestants.

What did the public say about her elimination?

@_Ce_Ce__: “I like Patsy, but #ekinsu was robbed tonight. She was better than Patsy. Patsy barely skated alone during her performances tonight. Ekin-Su did!”

@bexxgate: “Absolutely gutted that Ekin has gone home #DancingOnIce Loved her main skate and her skate off performance was beautiful.”

@Leahgardner20: “Swear the judges have a massive vendetta against Ekin-Su, straight away you could tell she was going to go.”

@polymorph2: “Tonight's dance off was a total fix. No way @ekinsuofficial was the worst dancer. She was definitely way better”