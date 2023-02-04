Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just two day to three months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

RIVERSIDE, PRESTON

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate approx 60 mtrs in the carriageway to carry out diversion works for the flood defence

When: Feb 6- Feb 17

BAIRSTOW STREET, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] LAY 3M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 3M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

CHADDOCK STREET, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] LAY 3M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 3M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

FISHERGATE, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Private works under licence (RSA) Dales Surveying to undertake Drone Building Fabric Survey for the Halifax bank, permit for TM only

When: Feb 6- Feb 6

WATERLOO ROAD, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to replace stop tap in footway

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

ST BARNABAS PLACE, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

RIBBLETON AVENUE, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

POPE LANE, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

CAMFORTH HALL LANE, GOOSNARGH

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate and connect the HV POC for the new development

When: Feb 6- Feb 17

BARRY AVENUE, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 981852 - POLING WORKS - replace 1 pole in FW

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

ASHBOURNE CRESCENT, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 981852 - POLING WORKS - replace 1 pole in FW

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

YEW TREE AVENUE, GRIMSARGH

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway

When: Feb 6- Feb 14

WATLING STREET ROAD, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

EASTWAY, FULWOOD

What: Two-way signals

Why: VRS Replacement Works underneath Greyrigg Bridge on each side of the verge in phases. TM - 2-way control signals on Eastway

When: Feb 6- Feb 17

WALKER LANE, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Dewhurst Utilities - __LV CONNECTION TO ENWL TAIL FROM SUB OPPOSITETHE COPPICE, EXCAVATION OF CARRIAGEWAY UP WALKER LANE INTO THE FOOTWAY CORNER OF WYCHNOR, OPPOSITE LINKSWOOD, CONTINUING ON WYCHNOR THEN RIGHT TURN ONTO SITE, THEN FULL REINSTATEMENT

When: Feb 6- Feb 10

PARKFIELD CRESCENT, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] open cut excavation is required to replace defective stop tap in footway

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

ASHNESS CLOSE, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig

When: Feb 6- Feb 8

GLENVIEW CLOSE, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure Underground/Aerial and install new fibre optic cable duct for Fibre to the Premises project

When: Feb 7- Feb 18

SKEFFINGTON ROAD, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] To lay 15m carriageway duct , lay 3m footway duct , 2 x coredrills

When: Feb 7- Feb 9

TABLEY LANE, WOODPLUMPTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Private works under S171 licence, carried out by Aptus Utilities to EXCAVATE 2 TRIAL HOLES IN THE GRASS VERGE ON TABLEY LANE TO ESTABLISH TO DEPTH OF EXISING LV CABLE Verge TM SCI

When: Feb 8- Feb 10

SAVICK WAY, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point

When: Feb 8- Feb 15

BRIXTON ROAD, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365

When: Feb 8- Feb 10

HAZEL GROVE, PRESTON

What: Give and take

Why: [Utility asset works] RIBBLETON 1038690 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

When: Feb 8- Feb 10

PARKLANDS DRIVE, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1009218 - Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in footway

When: Feb 9- Feb 13

RING WAY, PRESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Dig out trial holes at point C

When: Feb 9- Feb 13

WEST PARK AVENUE, PRESTON

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.

When: Feb 10- Feb 10

LEWTH LANE, CATFORTH

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] works on behalf of UU open and cust excavation replace broken fire hydrant lid

When: Feb 10- Feb 10

EAVES LANE, CATFORTH

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] SIGNAL HEAD - PERMIT FOR INFORMATION ONLY - NO FEE TO BE CHARGED' - Works relate to permit ref: 01084509-1907803

When: Feb 10- Feb 10

LEVENSGARTH AVENUE, FULWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point

When: Feb 10- Feb 17

LOWER BANK ROAD, FULWOOD

What: Multi-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point

When: Feb 10- Feb 17

