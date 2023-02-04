Preston roadworks from February 6: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
Lasting from just two day to three months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):
RIVERSIDE, PRESTON
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate approx 60 mtrs in the carriageway to carry out diversion works for the flood defence
When: Feb 6- Feb 17
BAIRSTOW STREET, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] LAY 3M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 3M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
CHADDOCK STREET, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] LAY 3M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 3M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
FISHERGATE, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Private works under licence (RSA) Dales Surveying to undertake Drone Building Fabric Survey for the Halifax bank, permit for TM only
When: Feb 6- Feb 6
WATERLOO ROAD, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to replace stop tap in footway
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
ST BARNABAS PLACE, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
RIBBLETON AVENUE, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
POPE LANE, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
CAMFORTH HALL LANE, GOOSNARGH
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate and connect the HV POC for the new development
When: Feb 6- Feb 17
BARRY AVENUE, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 981852 - POLING WORKS - replace 1 pole in FW
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
ASHBOURNE CRESCENT, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] ASHTON ON RIBBLE 981852 - POLING WORKS - replace 1 pole in FW
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
YEW TREE AVENUE, GRIMSARGH
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] Works to install atplas and meter in footway
When: Feb 6- Feb 14
WATLING STREET ROAD, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
EASTWAY, FULWOOD
What: Two-way signals
Why: VRS Replacement Works underneath Greyrigg Bridge on each side of the verge in phases. TM - 2-way control signals on Eastway
When: Feb 6- Feb 17
WALKER LANE, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Dewhurst Utilities - __LV CONNECTION TO ENWL TAIL FROM SUB OPPOSITETHE COPPICE, EXCAVATION OF CARRIAGEWAY UP WALKER LANE INTO THE FOOTWAY CORNER OF WYCHNOR, OPPOSITE LINKSWOOD, CONTINUING ON WYCHNOR THEN RIGHT TURN ONTO SITE, THEN FULL REINSTATEMENT
When: Feb 6- Feb 10
PARKFIELD CRESCENT, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] open cut excavation is required to replace defective stop tap in footway
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
ASHNESS CLOSE, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig
When: Feb 6- Feb 8
GLENVIEW CLOSE, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Infrastructure Underground/Aerial and install new fibre optic cable duct for Fibre to the Premises project
When: Feb 7- Feb 18
SKEFFINGTON ROAD, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] To lay 15m carriageway duct , lay 3m footway duct , 2 x coredrills
When: Feb 7- Feb 9
TABLEY LANE, WOODPLUMPTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Private works under S171 licence, carried out by Aptus Utilities to EXCAVATE 2 TRIAL HOLES IN THE GRASS VERGE ON TABLEY LANE TO ESTABLISH TO DEPTH OF EXISING LV CABLE Verge TM SCI
When: Feb 8- Feb 10
SAVICK WAY, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate Joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point
When: Feb 8- Feb 15
BRIXTON ROAD, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate footway to repair second damaged chamber. NNO27365
When: Feb 8- Feb 10
HAZEL GROVE, PRESTON
What: Give and take
Why: [Utility asset works] RIBBLETON 1038690 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: Feb 8- Feb 10
PARKLANDS DRIVE, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] BROUGHTON, LANCASHIRE 1009218 - Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in footway
When: Feb 9- Feb 13
RING WAY, PRESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Dig out trial holes at point C
When: Feb 9- Feb 13
WEST PARK AVENUE, PRESTON
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.
When: Feb 10- Feb 10
LEWTH LANE, CATFORTH
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] works on behalf of UU open and cust excavation replace broken fire hydrant lid
When: Feb 10- Feb 10
EAVES LANE, CATFORTH
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] SIGNAL HEAD - PERMIT FOR INFORMATION ONLY - NO FEE TO BE CHARGED' - Works relate to permit ref: 01084509-1907803
When: Feb 10- Feb 10
LEVENSGARTH AVENUE, FULWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point
When: Feb 10- Feb 17
LOWER BANK ROAD, FULWOOD
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new connection to car charging point
When: Feb 10- Feb 17