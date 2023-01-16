How did Ekin-Su do?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is in danger of going home after a public vote landed her in the dance-off as six celebrities competed on the first episode of Dancing On Ice 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were thrilled by the Love Island winner and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield’s steamy routine to Britney Spears’ Toxic, but they were disappointed by her skating ability.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is in Dancing on Ice's dance-off following the first episode on Sunday, January 15.

The 28 year old scored 21.5 points from the judges, which was not the lowest score on Sunday night but combined with the public voting for their favourites at home, she ended up at the bottom and will now face one of five celebrities who will compete next week.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse said she “loved” Ekin Sy’s performance as it was “hot, hot, hot – from the outfit to the make-up”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympian skater Jayne Torvill agreed it was “sexy” but said: “I want more skating.”

After finding out she was at the bottom, Ekin-Su said: “I’ve been really ill as well, and it’s like, I know it’s not an excuse, but I just got back up and, you know…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Island star and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield performed a steamy routine to Britney Spears’ Toxic.

What was the public’s reaction?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public were very divided on Ekin-Su’s dancing skills, and her outfit choice:

@Valnoon13: “Ekin-su in the bottom 2 on dancing on Ice worst thing she did was sign up for this lol white middle aged British women can't stand a confident attractive young woman this was not her target audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@_erinz_: “Ekin-Su in the first skate off, the public officially have no taste #DancingOnIce”

@jessica_altoft: “So how much skating did Ekin-Su actually do? There was a lot of crawling round on the floor and hair flicking but not much skating”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TinkyTink: "#ekin-su looked amazing but did she actually skate?"

@EnfieldGarry: "Not an outfit for a family show, shame you on Ekin Su."

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GrainneLogue: “Do the peeps complaining about @ekinsuofficial outfit realise she was literally COVERED from head to toe in a body suit? A few green eyed monsters out tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did the rest of the cast do?

Retired Olympic gymnast, 26-year-old Nile Wilson, who delivered an emotional dance to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times with the show’s newest ice dancer Olivia Smart, received the highest score of the night with 29.5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next highest score from the judges was for TV personality and former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Joey Essex, who received 27 points.

The lowest scores went to former Liberty X member Michelle Heaton, 43, (scoring 19) and former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, 50, (scoring 21) who were criticised by the judges for their “nerves” and looks of “terror”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wanted boy band member Siva Kaneswaran, 34, scored 24.

When is Dancing on Ice next on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week will welcome to the ice ex-footballer John Fashanu, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, comedian Darren Harriott, Drag queen The Vivienne, and soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson.

At the end of the second premiere episode, the couples with the lowest combined score from each show will compete in a skate-off to see who leaves the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad