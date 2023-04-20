Greatest Days, based on the band’s songbook, was shot at numerous locations across Clitheroe and culminated in a big song and dance number in the town centre, followed by shoots in London and Athens.

And the trailer, which premiered on the Lorraine show on ITV on Thursday, shows a sneak preview of some of the film’s incredible song and dance numbers, as well as numerous scenic shots of Clitheroe, with the film crew assisted by Ribble Valley Borough Council during their time in the area.

Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’, the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many ways, as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, said: “Our officers worked behind-the-scenes for some years with the film’s production crew to bring this prestigious project to Clitheroe.

“The film was shot at numerous locations in and around the town and a couple of our officers who attended the cast and crew screening say it is absolutely fantastic.

Clitheroe and Ribble Valley get ready for the launch of the movie Greatest Days which is based on the Take That songbook. Executive producers of the movie are Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

“It is just the tonic we need as we negotiate the post-pandemic period and we are working with the Greatest Days team to create a lasting legacy from the film in Clitheroe for years to come.

“And the trailer says it all – this is a fantastic film that will have cinemagoers dancing in the aisles and flocking to Clitheroe, where they will receive a warm welcome.”

Greatest Days will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, June 16, with a London premiere on Thursday, June 15, at which Take That will perform.