Elysian Film Group has announced that Greatest Days will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, June 16 with Take That band members Gary, Mark and Howard as executive producers of the movie. Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’, the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many ways, as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Official statistics have revealed that film and TV production spend hit new UK records of £5.64billion in 2021. Greatest Days is directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) and written by Tim Firth (The Band, Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots), who is no stranger to Clitheroe – he holidayed in the town as a child and has fond memories of the area. And the producer is Danny Perkins (Elysian Film Group), along with executive producers Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Clitheroe and Ribble Valley get ready for the launch of the movie Greatest Days which is based on the Take That songbook. Executive producers of the movie are Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald

Greatest Days was shot at numerous locations across Clitheroe and culminated in a big song and dance number in the town centre, followed by shoots in London and Athens. Ribble Valley Borough Council chief executive Marshal Scott said: “I am delighted that a date for Greatest Days has been announced. Our officers worked diligently for several years behind-the-scenes with the film’s production crew to bring this prestigious project to Clitheroe.

“It is just the tonic we need as we negotiate the post-pandemic period and we are working with the Greatest Days team to create a lasting legacy from the film in Clitheroe for years to come.”

In their 90s heyday, the English pop group consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, had 28 top 40 singles and 17 top five singles on the UK Singles Chart – 12 of which have reached number one, including "Back for Good", "Never Forget", "Patience" and "Greatest Day".

That's a wrap! The cast and crew of Greatest Days following the filming of the final scene in Clitheroe town centre.