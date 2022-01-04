Chorley man Aaron Willis to star in new series of BBC's The Apprentice

Aaron Willis, from Chorley, will be competing against 16 ambitious new entrepreneurs to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business.

The 38-year-old previously worked as a milkman, horseman and butcher before serving in the RAF for 12 years as a Flight Operations Instructor.

Aaron, described as an outgoing salesman who is "hungry for success", is now looking for Lord Sugar's help to start his own security business.

"My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody, and I think that's the reason why my business will be a success - because people will buy from me," he said.

Other candidates include dessert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur from West Yorkshire and Finance Manager Nick Showering from London.

The contestants - who were all double vaccinated before taking part in the series - are set to face the toughest challenges ever due to many businesses across the UK having been negatively affected by the pandemic.

A Chorley man is taking part in series 16 of The Apprentice (Photo: BBC)

A Meet the Candidates episode of The Apprentice is available now on BBC iplayer, ahead of the series starting on Thursday (January 6) at 9pm.

The hit BBC show is now in its 16th season, starting in 2005 as a ground-breaking show which featured some of the country's best young business minds.

The series was cancelled for two years due to the Covid pandemic, with the reigning champion 2019's Carina Lepore, who used the investment for her baking business.

